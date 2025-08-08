Q3 EPS Estimate for Inspire Medical Systems Cut by Analyst

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Inspire Medical Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Inspire Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $217.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INSP. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital set a $150.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $200.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.31.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $77.20 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $73.92 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 214.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,112,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,267,000 after purchasing an additional 759,090 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,486,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 858,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,753,000 after buying an additional 65,492 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 769,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,815,000 after buying an additional 76,251 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 567,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,173,000 after buying an additional 64,703 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading

