Raymond James Financial Estimates Aecon Group Q3 Earnings

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Free Report) – Raymond James Financial lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aecon Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. CIBC dropped their price target on Aecon Group from C$31.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.70.

Shares of ARE opened at C$20.10 on Wednesday. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$15.21 and a 1 year high of C$29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.73. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -19.77, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -74.76%.

In other news, Director Leslie Compton Kass acquired 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$19.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$122,953.83. Also, Director Deborah Susan Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 21,825 shares of company stock worth $419,159. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.

