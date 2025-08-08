Real Estate Stocks To Research – August 6th

MercadoLibre, Bank of America, Wells Fargo & Company, Ford Motor, KeyCorp, Opendoor Technologies, and MSCI are the seven Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves owning, developing, managing or financing property assets such as residential, commercial or industrial buildings. By buying these stocks, investors gain equity exposure to the real estate sector’s income and capital- appreciation potential without directly purchasing physical property. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of MELI traded down $81.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,326.50. The company had a trading volume of 406,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,429. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,450.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,234.32. The company has a market capitalization of $117.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $1,646.00 and a 52 week high of $2,645.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MELI

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,717,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,736,871. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $49.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.78. The company has a market capitalization of $337.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $78.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,295,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,488,576. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $84.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.22. 37,098,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,920,328. The company has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.48. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $11.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

KeyCorp (KEY)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

KeyCorp stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.61. 21,193,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,801,555. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $20.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KEY

Opendoor Technologies (OPEN)

Opendoor Technologies Inc. operates a digital platform for residential real estate transactions in the United States. It buys and sells homes. The company's product offerings comprise sell to opendoor product that enables homeowners to sell their home directly to it and resell the home to a home buyer; list with opendoor product that allows customers to list their home on the MLS with opendoor and receive cash offer; and opendoor marketplace product that connects the home seller with an institutional or retail buyer.

Shares of OPEN stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.98. 152,397,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,628,617. Opendoor Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 3.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OPEN

MSCI (MSCI)

MSCI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

NYSE:MSCI traded down $11.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $545.74. 546,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,308. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $563.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $564.41. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. MSCI has a 12 month low of $486.73 and a 12 month high of $642.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSCI

Featured Articles