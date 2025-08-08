Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 94.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,258 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 106.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 25.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 18.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RRX. KeyCorp set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 10,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total transaction of $1,486,515.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 175,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,691,624.82. This trade represents a 5.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 3.2%

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $141.01 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $185.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.28.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.06. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

