Research Analysts Offer Predictions for PLTR FY2025 Earnings

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Palantir Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Blakey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palantir Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Palantir Technologies’ FY2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.61.

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $182.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $429.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.35, a PEG ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $26.69 and a 1 year high of $184.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.43 and a 200-day moving average of $114.82.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,543,888,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $520,232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,346,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,408,000 after buying an additional 4,748,513 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,205,000 after buying an additional 4,221,392 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 10,620,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,386 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $1,337,523.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,348 shares in the company, valued at $307,470.60. This represents a 81.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $5,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 363,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,657,125. This trade represents a 7.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,515,632 shares of company stock valued at $196,472,623 over the last three months. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

