Reviewing Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) & Atlanta Braves (OTCMKTS:BATRB)

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Atlanta Braves (OTCMKTS:BATRB) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Walt Disney and Atlanta Braves, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walt Disney 0 5 18 1 2.83 Atlanta Braves 0 0 0 0 0.00

Walt Disney presently has a consensus price target of $131.1364, suggesting a potential upside of 16.17%. Given Walt Disney’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Walt Disney is more favorable than Atlanta Braves.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walt Disney $91.36 billion 2.22 $4.97 billion $4.89 23.09 Atlanta Braves $662.75 million 5.86 -$21.65 million ($0.35) -179.29

This table compares Walt Disney and Atlanta Braves”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Walt Disney has higher revenue and earnings than Atlanta Braves. Atlanta Braves is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Walt Disney, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Walt Disney and Atlanta Braves’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walt Disney 12.22% 9.67% 5.35% Atlanta Braves N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.7% of Walt Disney shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Walt Disney shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Atlanta Braves shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Walt Disney has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlanta Braves has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Walt Disney beats Atlanta Braves on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners. It also offers direct-to-consumer streaming services through Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, Hulu, and Star+; sports-related entertainment services through ESPN, ESPN on ABC, ESPN+ DTC, and Star; sale/licensing of film and episodic content to third-party television and VOD services; theatrical, home entertainment, and music distribution services; DVD and Blu-ray discs, electronic home video licenses, and VOD rental services; staging and licensing of live entertainment events; and post-production services. In addition, the company operates theme parks and resorts comprising Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, Shanghai Disney Resort, Disney Cruise Line, Disney Vacation Club, National Geographic Expeditions, and Adventures by Disney, as well as Aulani, a Disney resort and spa in Hawaii. It also licenses its intellectual property to a third party for operations of the Tokyo Disney Resort; licenses trade names, characters, visual, literary, and other IP for use on merchandise, published materials, and games; operates a direct-to-home satellite distribution platform; sells branded merchandise through retail, online, and wholesale businesses; and develops and publishes books, comic books, and magazines. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Burbank, California.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

