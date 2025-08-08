Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,021 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 5,754.5% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 644 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 577.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 922 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Rio Tinto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Stock Performance

RIO stock opened at $60.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.29. Rio Tinto PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.67 and a fifty-two week high of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.64.

Rio Tinto Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 620.0%. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

