Roth Capital Weighs in on Ameresco’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameresco in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 5th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Ameresco’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $472.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.30 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 3.34%. Ameresco’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price objective on Ameresco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ameresco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ameresco from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Ameresco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ameresco

Ameresco Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of AMRC opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.27. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.68.

Institutional Trading of Ameresco

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Ameresco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ameresco by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 50,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its position in Ameresco by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Ameresco by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ameresco by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.