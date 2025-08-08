Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 80.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Rubrik by 113.1% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 53,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 28,290 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 1st quarter valued at $805,000. Valliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Rubrik during the first quarter worth $1,220,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Rubrik during the first quarter valued at $20,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Rubrik news, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.20, for a total value of $2,455,000.00. Following the sale, the executive owned 479,584 shares in the company, valued at $47,095,148.80. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 43,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $3,819,415.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 38,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,376,084.32. This trade represents a 53.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,128,547 shares of company stock valued at $103,010,329. Company insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Rubrik Stock Performance

NYSE RBRK opened at $89.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 0.45. Rubrik, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $278.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RBRK shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rubrik from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Rubrik from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

