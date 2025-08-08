Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after buying an additional 15,814 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $2,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

RHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.75.

In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.92 per share, for a total transaction of $809,863.52. Following the acquisition, the chairman owned 870,406 shares in the company, valued at $84,359,749.52. This represents a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $128,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,049.76. This trade represents a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $94.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $121.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.68.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 41.65%. The firm had revenue of $659.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

