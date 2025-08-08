Sabal Trust CO Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sabal Trust CO grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,351 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.4% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Apple were worth $44,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $220.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.60.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

