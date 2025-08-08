Seaport Res Ptn Has Bullish Forecast for Flywire Q1 Earnings

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flywire in a report released on Tuesday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Flywire’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.65 million. Flywire had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Flywire from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Flywire from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Flywire in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Flywire Stock Performance

FLYW stock opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.27. Flywire has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 8.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 145,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flywire news, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,395. This trade represents a 22.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

