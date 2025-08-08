Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) by 74.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,312 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Semrush were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Semrush in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semrush by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,177,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,505,000 after acquiring an additional 113,222 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Semrush by 356.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 116,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Semrush by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the period. 32.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $7.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.46 and a beta of 1.65. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $18.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97.

In related news, CTO Oleg Shchegolev sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $25,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 26,739,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,660,593.20. This represents a 8.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Brian Mulroy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $208,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 907,385 shares in the company, valued at $9,464,025.55. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,561,250 shares of company stock worth $25,650,643 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SEMR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Semrush from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Semrush from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price target on Semrush and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp set a $12.00 price target on Semrush and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

