Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $115.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 4.25. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.14 and a fifty-two week high of $116.22. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 0.58.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $414.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SXT. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sensient Technologies from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

