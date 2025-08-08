Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $104.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.81% from the company’s previous close.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $154.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.40.

FOUR stock opened at $83.33 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $67.09 and a one year high of $127.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.41 and its 200 day moving average is $95.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.81.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $903,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 167,622 shares in the company, valued at $15,141,295.26. The trade was a 5.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total transaction of $94,530.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,517.22. This trade represents a 11.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,757 shares of company stock worth $1,258,449. Company insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 15.4% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,919,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,706,000 after purchasing an additional 788,952 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,489,000 after purchasing an additional 367,500 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,636,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,236,000 after acquiring an additional 41,548 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 13.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,253,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,420,000 after purchasing an additional 144,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,899,000 after purchasing an additional 106,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

