Short Interest in Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Rises By 78.7%

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 730,100 shares, anincreaseof78.7% from the June 30th total of 408,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33.6 days.

Fibra UNO Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of FBASF opened at $1.40 on Friday. Fibra UNO has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26.

Get Fibra UNO alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Fibra UNO to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

About Fibra UNO

(Get Free Report)

Fibra Uno (Mexbol: FUNO11; Bloomberg: FUNO11:MM) is the first and largest FIBRA in the Mexican market. It operates and develops a wide range of properties f or leasing, mainly in the industrial, commercial and office segments. As of September 30, 2023, FUNO had a portfolio of 613 operations that totaled 11 million m2 with a presence in all states of the Mexican Republic.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fibra UNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra UNO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.