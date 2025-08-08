Short Interest in Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Increases By 87.0%

Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 57,400 shares, agrowthof87.0% from the June 30th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Fobi AI Trading Down 30.8%

Shares of Fobi AI stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. Fobi AI has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -0.63.

About Fobi AI

Fobi AI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology and data intelligence company in North America and Europe. It provides software as a service; consulting and development services; and resells, refers, and licenses its products. The company also offers mobile wallet solutions, digital coupons, and customer insights solutions.

