Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SVM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,258,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 847,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on SVM shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective (up previously from $6.25) on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Thursday.

Silvercorp Metals Trading Up 3.9%

SVM opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $5.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Silvercorp Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 60.0%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.