Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Earns Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.35% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SNAP. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Snap from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
In other Snap news, insider Ajit Mohan sold 28,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $265,089.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,676,293 shares in the company, valued at $53,357,154.20. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 33,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $272,443.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,204,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,763,520.72. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 667,802 shares of company stock worth $5,813,801. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Snap by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,831,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,078,000 after acquiring an additional 134,017 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Snap by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 42,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 27,113 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,216,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
