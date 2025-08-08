Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SNAP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Snap from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.

Get Snap alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNAP

Snap Stock Performance

NYSE:SNAP opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 0.62. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.13.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 33,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $272,443.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,204,418 shares in the company, valued at $25,763,520.72. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $229,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 486,984 shares in the company, valued at $4,660,436.88. This represents a 4.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 667,802 shares of company stock worth $5,813,801 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snap

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 154,650.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 155.4% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Snap in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.