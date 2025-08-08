Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.13% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SNAP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Snap from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 33,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $272,443.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,204,418 shares in the company, valued at $25,763,520.72. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $229,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 486,984 shares in the company, valued at $4,660,436.88. This represents a 4.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 667,802 shares of company stock worth $5,813,801 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 154,650.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 155.4% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Snap in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
