Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Lowered to $9.50 at Bank of America

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Bank of America from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.16.

Snap stock opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 0.62.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. Snap’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 68,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $591,378.55. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 2,173,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,674,230.50. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajit Mohan sold 28,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $265,089.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,676,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,357,154.20. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 667,802 shares of company stock worth $5,813,801. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Snap by 19.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,456,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 237,856 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth $102,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 293,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Snap by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 317,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 10,063 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

