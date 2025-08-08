Snap’s (SNAP) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Snap from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.16.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $13.28.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. Snap’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 68,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $591,378.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 2,173,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,674,230.50. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajit Mohan sold 28,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $265,089.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,676,293 shares in the company, valued at $53,357,154.20. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 667,802 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,801. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,483,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921,841 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Snap by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,137,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,161,000 after buying an additional 23,569,522 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Snap by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 73,723,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,998,000 after buying an additional 1,001,632 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $422,049,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,831,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,078,000 after acquiring an additional 134,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

