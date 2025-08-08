Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 223 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in Alphabet by 4.2% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 144,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 11.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $1,305,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $196.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $96,428,000 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Westpark Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the sale, the director owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,219 shares of company stock valued at $49,474,273 in the last three months. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.