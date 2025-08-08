S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 2.8% during the first quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.8% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.69.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $558.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $524.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.73. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.14 and a 12-month high of $566.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 29.54%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

