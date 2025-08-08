StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,423 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of StoneX Group worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in StoneX Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in StoneX Group by 74,100.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in StoneX Group by 78.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 4,057.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneX Group stock opened at $87.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.07. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.31 and a 1 year high of $100.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.57.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.17). StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $627,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 327,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,426,454.72. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Abigail H. Perkins sold 10,470 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $902,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,178.86. This represents a 19.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,430 shares of company stock worth $6,582,552. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

