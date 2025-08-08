Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 16,100,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,330,000 after buying an additional 374,682 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,454,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,121,000 after acquiring an additional 198,205 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,974,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,273,000 after acquiring an additional 93,992 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,867,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,769,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,509,000 after purchasing an additional 116,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $61.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.47 and a 200-day moving average of $59.82. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $47.03 and a one year high of $66.81.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLF shares. Barclays lowered Sun Life Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Scotiabank raised Sun Life Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

