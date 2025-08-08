Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Holdings Lowered by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,744 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $543,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,408,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,306,938.34. The trade was a 3.68% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 8,010 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $86,588.10. Following the transaction, the executive owned 679,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,340,465.64. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,939 shares of company stock valued at $430,264 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Stock Performance

NASDAQ RUN opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.37.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.25. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 120.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $569.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Sunrun from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Glj Research lowered Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

