Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Guggenheim

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.36% from the stock’s previous close.

SYY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 price target on Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 target price on shares of Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.69.

Sysco Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of SYY stock opened at $80.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Sysco has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $82.23. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Sysco news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $3,046,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,035. This represents a 55.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,504,320. This represents a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 223,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in Sysco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 66,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

