Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 25.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $189.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $227.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho set a $212.00 price objective on Targa Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Targa Resources from $259.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.86.

Targa Resources Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $166.64 on Friday. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.50 and a 12-month high of $218.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.21 and its 200-day moving average is $178.72.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 73.66%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

