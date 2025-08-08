The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. William Blair cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $889,280.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 10,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $911,711.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 39,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,251.54. This trade represents a 20.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,016 shares of company stock worth $29,341,433. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE SCHW opened at $95.91 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $61.16 and a 52 week high of $99.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.24. The firm has a market cap of $174.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 33.68%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

