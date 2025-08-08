The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) to Strong-Buy

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $104.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.32% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.40.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE FOUR traded down $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $81.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,774,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,849. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.41 and its 200-day moving average is $95.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $68.09 and a 52 week high of $127.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total value of $94,530.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,517.22. The trade was a 11.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $903,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 167,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,141,295.26. This trade represents a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,449. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 5.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 11.6% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 25,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,635,000 after purchasing an additional 35,635 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 1.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 9.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,074,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,813,000 after purchasing an additional 95,964 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.