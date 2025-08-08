Toast (NYSE:TOST) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.65% from the company’s current price.

TOST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Toast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Toast from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.54.

Toast stock opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 134.05 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.94. Toast has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $49.66.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). Toast had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Toast will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul D. Bell sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 229,680 shares in the company, valued at $10,365,458.40. This trade represents a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $12,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 216,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,208,245.60. This trade represents a 58.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 474,054 shares of company stock worth $20,432,166 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toast by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,945,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,352 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Toast by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,961,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,657,000 after purchasing an additional 785,641 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Toast by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,454,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,686 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toast by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,520,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 331.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,601,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

