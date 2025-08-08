Top Blue Chip Stocks To Watch Today – August 5th

Karman, RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the seven Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of large, well-established companies with a long track record of financial stability, reliable earnings, and often consistent dividend payments. Because they’re industry leaders with solid balance sheets and lower volatility, investors view them as relatively safe, long-term holdings. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Karman stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.05. 258,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,048. Karman has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $57.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.01.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

RF Industries stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.30. 90,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,812. The company has a market capitalization of $77.96 million, a P/E ratio of -55.88 and a beta of 0.82. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $9.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.98.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NetSol Technologies stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,315. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.79. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $51.69 million, a PE ratio of 222.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

Shares of FBGRX traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.87.

