TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,849 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in TransUnion by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 194.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $87,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 74,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,482,606.02. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $90,289.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,262.12. The trade was a 12.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,972 shares of company stock worth $262,339 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE TRU opened at $90.59 on Friday. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $66.38 and a 12 month high of $113.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.46.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

