TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.90% from the company’s previous close.

TrueBlue Price Performance

Shares of TBI stock opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. TrueBlue has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.55.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.52 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. On average, analysts predict that TrueBlue will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueBlue

About TrueBlue

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in TrueBlue by 1,236.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 547,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 506,550 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Peapod Lane Capital LLC boosted its position in TrueBlue by 37.5% during the second quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 358,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 97,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TrueBlue by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,919,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 84,085 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

Further Reading

