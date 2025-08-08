TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.90% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of TBI stock opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. TrueBlue has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.55.
TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.52 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. On average, analysts predict that TrueBlue will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.
