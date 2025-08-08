UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Stock Price

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from $84.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FIS. TD Cowen raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.63.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $70.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.95 and a 200 day moving average of $76.80. The company has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 389.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $66.51 and a 12-month high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.36. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 356.0% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 118.8% during the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 92.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 179.9% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

