UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Stock Price

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $83.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IFF. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.79.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.54. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $63.71 and a 1 year high of $106.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of -41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO J Erik Fyrwald bought 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.95 per share, with a total value of $993,735.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 77,370 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,181.50. This represents a 24.65% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.42 per share, with a total value of $65,807.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,266.06. This represents a 55.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 36,650 shares of company stock worth $2,630,447 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,143,882,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,437,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,658,063,000 after buying an additional 3,355,381 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,441,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $400,192,000 after buying an additional 2,991,405 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,324,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,407,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $288,084,000 after acquiring an additional 565,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.