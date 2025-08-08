UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Price

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ON. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.84.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $47.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 5.02. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $78.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.45.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.28%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $219,001,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2,735.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,146,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,330,000 after buying an additional 2,070,529 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,061,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,462,000 after buying an additional 1,055,461 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,377,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $780,387,000 after buying an additional 1,041,989 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $62,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.