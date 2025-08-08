UBS Group Lowers Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target to $23.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TDC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Northland Securities downgraded Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Northland Capmk lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Teradata from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Teradata from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradata has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.83. Teradata has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $33.69.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $408.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.73 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 96.29% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 405.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 153.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in Teradata by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

