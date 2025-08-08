UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 12.6% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 157,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 15.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 9.1% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Loop Capital initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock.

UFP Industries Stock Up 0.4%

UFP Industries stock opened at $99.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.91. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $141.33. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.25). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

About UFP Industries

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.