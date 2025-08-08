Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Stock Price Down 14.4% After Earnings Miss

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 14.4% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $18.59 and last traded at $17.12. Approximately 366,073 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,583,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.20). Urogen Pharma had a negative net margin of 150.68% and a negative return on equity of 97,487.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Oppenheimer set a $31.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urogen Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 7,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $143,971.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 41,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,156.88. The trade was a 15.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 5,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $98,551.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 158,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,503.06. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,833 shares of company stock valued at $280,567. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urogen Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 148,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urogen Pharma Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average is $11.28. The company has a market capitalization of $858.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

See Also

