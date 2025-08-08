US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,539 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Wall Street Zen raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

NYSE IRM opened at $91.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 656.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,242.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 900 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total value of $89,973.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,404.55. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $612,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 91,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,292,083.62. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,007 shares of company stock valued at $23,543,507 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

