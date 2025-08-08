US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,921 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 47,894,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,747 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,091,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,965,000 after purchasing an additional 480,773 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,210,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,642,000 after buying an additional 138,172 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,455,000 after buying an additional 415,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,393,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,771,000 after buying an additional 66,725 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.71 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.54 and a one year high of $20.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $0.0737 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

