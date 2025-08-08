US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.07% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 477.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 479.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $4,359,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,274,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,721,784.72. This represents a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 78.86 and a beta of 1.97. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $45.61 and a 12-month high of $93.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.53.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 347.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group set a $68.00 price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial set a $80.00 price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

Get Our Latest Report on SMG

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.