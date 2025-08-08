US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 678.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,156 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 63,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 38,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 187,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 95,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.50.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0679 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

