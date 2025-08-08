US Bancorp DE Grows Stake in Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 418,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,269 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nokia were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nokia in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Nokia by 7,046.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 58.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Nokia by 763.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nokia alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nokia from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.78.

Nokia Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NOK opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99. Nokia Corporation has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Corporation will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.0317 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 293.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th. Nokia’s dividend payout ratio is 65.00%.

Nokia Profile

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.