US Bancorp DE Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 60.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,198 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDS. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 679.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. 3.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Separately, CLSA raised shares of Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodside Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

