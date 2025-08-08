US Bancorp DE Has $2.06 Million Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the first quarter worth $273,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $1,214,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter worth $609,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in ITT by 19.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT opened at $164.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.53. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.64 and a 1 year high of $170.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.38.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $972.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.351 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

ITT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ITT from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of ITT in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of ITT from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.22.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

