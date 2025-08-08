US Bancorp DE Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Aercap were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AER. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aercap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Aercap by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Aercap by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aercap by 473.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Aercap by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Aercap alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AER shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Aercap from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Aercap from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aercap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aercap presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Aercap Price Performance

AER stock opened at $109.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $118.07.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Aercap had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aercap Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.72%.

Aercap Company Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aercap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aercap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.