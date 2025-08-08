US Bancorp DE Has $2.20 Million Stake in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 5,340.0% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.58.

NTRS stock opened at $124.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.57. Northern Trust Corporation has a 12-month low of $81.62 and a 12-month high of $133.00.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.25%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

